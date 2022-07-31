Mase Claims Diddy Never Paid Him Nor Gave Him the Respect He Deserves

Ma$e claims that Diddy never paid him or gave him the respect he deserved while he was on Bad Boy Records.

On the next episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267, Ma$e talks candidly about his disdain for Diddy after years of working with him on Bad Boy Records. When Wallo asked Ma$e why he is so pissed off at the hip-hop mogul, the Harlem World artist said it's because he never got paid and he never got the respect he deserved from Diddy.

"I felt like I did more than I got credit for, more than what I got paid for," Ma$e initially stated in a snippet of the episode released on Sunday morning (July 31).

When Wallo asked Ma$e to clarify his statement, he did.

"I never got paid what I was worth and I never got the respect I was worth," he said. "So this disdain that I got for Puff is more like you trying to keep me here, nigga [using his hand to show he’s being pushed down]."

"I'm not here, all my peers are up here [raises his hand up to show his peers are at top level]," he continued. "All my peers are bosses."

Ma$e claimed that Diddy was trying to keep him as an artist only and would never let him grow as an individual. "He just kept trying to keep me here [uses his hand to show being pushed down to the ground], like he didn't want me to grow at anything," he explained.

XXL has reached out to Diddy’s rep for comment.

It's no secret Ma$e has a personal grudge with Diddy. Back in March, Ma$e dropped a diss track called "Oracle 2: Standing on Bodies," which is a sequel to his 2017 Cam'ron diss song, "The Oracle." While the disgruntled rapper doesn't name Diddy on the track, there are a few subtle bars that appeared to be aimed at the Bad Boy Records founder.

Ma$e would later blast his former boss on social media claiming that he ruined people’s lives that were on Bad Boy Records.

The Ma$e interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game will premiere on YouTube on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Watch Ma$e Talk About His Disdain for Diddy on Million Dollaz Worth of Game Podcast