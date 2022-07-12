Gillie Da Kid Disses Rick Ross, Mocks Him for Buying a Cow

Gillie Da Kid sent shots at Rick Ross on the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

The latest episode of Gillie and Wallo267's podcast aired on Monday (July 11), and featured producer Southside. During the show, Gillie went on a side quest and dissed Rozay.

"It's old niggas, they don't hear the roar of the crowd no more, and they still think the world gon' come back," Gillie vented at the 1:24:52-mark of the interview. "So, they be on Instagram and they be on social media doing dumb shit. 'I just bought a cow.' And all this dumb shit. Fuck would you buy a cow for?"

From there, Gillie Da Kid broke the fourth wall and started talking directly to the camera, giving more hints about who he was talking about.

"You knew I was gon' bake you, nigga," Gillie continued. "I seen you in those comments. You knew I was gon' bake your goofy ass. Yeah, fuck wrong with you? Don't ever comment on nothing about me, nigga. When you used to be a CO, nigga. When you used to lock niggas like Wallo in the cell."

Rick Ross has been buying livestock for his The Promise Land estate in Georgia, recently, and showing off his purchases on Instagram. He also formerly worked as a CO.

"Fuck these old niggas," Gillie added. "They mad at me 'cause I tell ’em fuck ’em. All you niggas pussy. You ain't gon' do nothing."

If there were any doubts Gillie was talking about Rick Ross, he cleared it up in the comment section on an Instagram blog.

"This ain’t no fuckin sneak diss 😂😂😂," he posted. "I’m talkin to Ross he should of never been in Mack Maine comments callin me a fraud 💯."

gillie da kid diss rick ross gilliedakid/Instagram loading...

Gillie is referencing an incident back in May when he got called out by Young Money president Mack Maine for claiming Lil Wayne was shook when they ran into each other at Jackson State University. Apparently Ross commented on the post, causing Gillie to strike back at the opportune time.

Watch the Latest Episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game Below