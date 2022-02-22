This is no bull. Rick Ross named his recently acquired bull Thor and is looking to buy himself a buffalo as well.

On Monday (Feb. 21), Rozay hopped on his Instagram Story to reveal that he named his bull Thor and that—oddly enough—the animal whispered something to him in his sleep.

"Y'all know I just bought a bull last week. One of my homies called it a steer," he began. "I just named my steer. I named it Thor. Thor, my first bull."

The Miami rhymer went on to say that when he went to sleep, Thor appeared in his dreams and whispered something to him.

"While I was asleep, Thor began whispering to me and you see this on the wall?" he asked, pointing to a painting of a buffalo behind him. "You see that? That's a buffalo. You thinkin' what I'm thinkin'?"

It looks like Ross' buffalo is for his glorious Fayetteville, Ga. mansion he calls The Promise Land.

Last week, the Maybach Music Group head honcho shared his joy in owning his first bull and having the animal run around on his property. Ross has some horses on his farm as well.

Buffalos are not cheap. A young buffalo can cost between $5,000 to $10,000, according to bisoncentre.com.

Nevertheless, the "Aston Martin Music" rapper has plenty of room for livestock at The Promise Land, which sits on 105 acres of land.

Additionally, Ross has a fleet of old-school Chevrolet vehicles in different colors. Check out his collection of all-black vintage Chevy cars below.