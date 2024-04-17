Leaked Footage of Rick Ross When He Was a Correctional Officer Is Debunked

There's an alleged video of Rick Ross going around the internet right now from his past time as a correctional officer, but the clip has been debunked. Social media personality 1090 Jake initially shared the footage with the accusation that it was Ross, however, Jake is incorrect.

Video of Rick Ross as a C.O. Leaks But It Can't Be Real

On Tuesday (April 17), 1090 Jake, who has a penchant for exposing rappers, shared a video on social media of Rick Ross that he claimed was from the time Ross was employed by the Florida Department of Corrections as a correctional officer. However, the alleged footage is clearly false given the fact that the clip contains various forms of modern technology and Rozay was a C.O. during the 1990s.

In the debunked video below, several correctional officers are seen stepping in formation at an academy event, one of whom 1090 Jake claimed was Rick Ross. The thing is, many people in attendance are holding smartphones and there is a flatscreen TV on the wall. Those things didn't exist while the Miami rapper was a prison guard.

Apparently, 1090 Jake has Drake's back in the 6 God's current beef with Rick Ross, which is seemingly the reason he shared the fugazi video clip in the first place. Along with a metric ton of social media users who have called out the shaky internet sleuth for sharing the footage, Rick Ross has responded to 1090's attempt to expose him.

"You got your minions, what's the other White boy name, 1090," Ross said in a social media video aimed at Drake. "He look like a little whale. Shut up, mind your business, pee-on."

Rick Ross' C.O. Past

Back in 2007, rumors surfaced that Ross was formerly a correctional officer. The Miami rapper initially denied the claims. However, he was forced to come clean after TheSmokingGun.com uncovered documents that showed proof of Ross' employment as a C.O. According to their reporting, Ross worked as a prison guard in Florida from December 1995 until June 1997.

In 2022, Ross spoke on his past as a C.O. during an interview on The Full Send podcast.

"I didn't really get to make it to the prison," Ross expounded when pushed for details. "You have to go through training and all that and I didn't last long. I may have last four months before they said I....You know, I was a little tardy."

"One of my big homies had just got in trouble and a lot of things were going on," Ross said when asked why he got into that job. "He just suggested it."

See the completely debunked video of Rick Ross in the correctional officer academy below.

Watch 1090 Jake's Debunked Video Accusing Rick Ross of Participating in Correctional Officer Academy