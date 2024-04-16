Drake Shares Scathing DM He Sent Rick Ross

Drake shares a scathing direct message he sent to Rick Ross on Instagram today.

Drake Sends Trolling DM to Rick Ross

On Tuesday (April 16), Drake shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM he sent to Rick Ross on his Instagram Story. The post comes as the 6 God and Rozay continue to throw shots at each other Drizzy mentioned Ross on a leaked diss track then Rozay fired back on his own "Champagne Moments" diss track.

"Look how I talk to this turkey," Drake captioned the screenshot. "You shoulda just asked for another feature." Drake was responding to an IG story post Ross reposted of a video in which a realtor discusses how Drake was selling his Los Angeles mansion back in February for $88 million.

"Imagine you having 88 million to spend on a crib," Drake wrote in his message to Rick Ross below. "Your s**ts be steals like you got em from a police auction."

Drake also wrote, "You Brett Berish worker how many cases you gotta move before you get a cheque finally. S**t prob took a lifetime to see some real bread. You're Brett son now you not Rozay anymore."

Brett Berish is the CEO of Sovereign Brands, the company that owns Luc Belaire, the champagne brand that Rick Ross constantly promotes on social media.

The Toronto rapper continued to flame Ross' Miami home. He shared an aerial photo of the mansion with the words, "Rick you sandwiched in (which is on brand) cause the vacant land not yours this s**t the Miami starter pack you living in a content creator crib." Drizzy threw in two laughing emojis to get his point across.

Rick Ross Alleges Someone Else Wrote Drake's Verse on "Sicko Mode"

Drake's trolling is merely a response to Rick Ross, who's relentlessly clowned the 6 God after Drake took multiple shots at him on a new diss track. On Monday (April 15), Rick Ross took time out of partying in Miami to accuse the OVO leader of using a ghostwriter for his verse on Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode."

"Who wrote this?" Rick Ross yells in a video as the track can be heard playing in the background. "Guess who wrote this. You would never guess who wrote this."

In the past two days, Ross has continued his assault on Drizzy on social media, clowning him as "BBL Drizzy," among other insults.

Take a look at Rick Ross' post and Drake's Instagram DM to Ross below.

richforever/Instagram richforever/Instagram loading...

See Drake's Instagram DM to Rick Ross

Drake instagram champagnepapi/Instagram loading...