Rick Ross Alleges Someone Else Wrote Drake’s Verse on Travis Scott’s ‘Sicko Mode’

Rick Ross is alleging that someone else wrote Drake's verse on Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode."

Rick Ross Takes Time Out From Partying in Miami to Accuse Drake of Using a Ghostwriter

In the early hours of the morning on Monday (April 15), Rick Ross hit up his Instagram Story to not only show off his lavish lifestyle but to also take several more shots at Drake. With the two high-profile rappers currently embroiled in a very public beef, Rozay is now accusing the OVO boss of using a ghostwriter for his guest feature on Travis Scott's wildly popular 2018 song "Sicko Mode."

In the video clip below, Ross is seen partying at swanky Miami restaurant, Kiki on the River. He's clearly getting a hearty laugh while Travis and Drizzy's chart-topping banger blares over the sound system. Right in the middle of Drake's lyrics, Rozay implies the diamond-certified track is not a product of the Toronto MC's pen game.

"Who wrote this?" Rick Ross yells. "Guess who wrote this. You would never guess who wrote this."

Rick Ross and Drake Have Been Trading Nonstop Shots for Days

Ross' apparent ghostwriter accusation is just the latest in a steady stream of direct shots he and Drake have been trading back and forth for days. After Drake smacked his former friend and collaborator on the leaked diss track "Drop and Give Me 50" on Saturday (April 13), Ross clapped back hours later in the form of "Champagne Moments." In the past 48 hours, Ross has continued his barrage on social media by referring to Drake as "BBL Drizzy" and his OVO Sound team as the "Pastrami Posse."

In the Instagram clip below, watch Rick Ross imply that Drake enlisted a ghostwriter for his verse on Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode."

Watch Rick Ross Imply That Drake Did Not Write His Own Verse on Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode"

Listen to Rick Ross' Diss Track Aimed at Drake "Champagne Moments"