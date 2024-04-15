Rick Ross Not Happy About Birdman Siding With Drake

Rick Ross is taking shots at Birdman for siding with Drake.

Rick Ross Shades Birdman

On Sunday night (April 15), Rozay shared a video on his Instagram Story that shows the South Florida rapper on a boat in Miami.

"Aye, that's where Birdman house was at, right over there," Ross points out. "Stunna, that's where your house was at, right there. The little island over there."

Birdman Sides With Drake

Drake has been catching it from all angles recently and seems to have a target on his back that half the industry is aiming at. Drizzy recently returned fire on the new diss song "Drop and Give Me 50" where he goes at Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Rick Ross and others.

Rick Ross clapped back within hours with the response "Champagne Moments." On the song, he accuses Drzzy of getting a nose job and claims part of his issues with Drake is for sending a cease-and-desist letter to French Montana.

On Sunday, Birdman shared a post on Instagram in support of Drake.

"@champangepapai I'm riding with you 4L. I got ur bak surprise party CMRGYMCMGOVO @cashmoneyofficial," Birdman wrote over a throwback photo of himself and Drizzy.

This isn't the first time Rozay has taken a dig at Birdman. Back in 2017, Ross put out the song "Idols Become Rivals" where he called out Stunna for shady business practices.

Check out Birdman's post saying he's riding with Drake and watch Rick Ross' response below.

See Birdman's Post in Support of Drake

Birdman Drake, Birdman loading...

Watch Rick Ross' Reaction to Birdman Showing Support for Drake