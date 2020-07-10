Gillie Da Kid Speaks Out Against Black Lives Matter, Says “All Lives Matter”

With many people in the U.S. and even more around the world rallying to fight in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the deaths of several unarmed Black people at the hands of police, Gillie Da Kid has offered his thoughts on the movement.

On Thursday (June 9), video footage of Gillie Da Kid surfaced online of the rapper telling fans why he's decided to believe in the statement "All Lives Matter" instead of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"So, I keep getting the same question, 'Gillie, you always giving up game. Why you don't ever give no game on Black Lives Matter?,'" the Philadelphia native begins. "’Cause I don't get to that shit, nigga. All Lives Matter, nigga. I don't give a fuck if you White, Black, blue, purple, brown, tangerine, NIGGA, All Lives Matter. "

As the "Get Down on the Ground" rhymer continues his rant against the Black Lives Matter movement, Gillie references the Black-on-Black crime he has experienced and seen throughout his life.

"Y'all want a nigga to go out here head first telling these muthafuckin' White people Black Lives Matter, but my muthafuckin’ Black life didn't matter to the nigga that tried to execute me," Gillie goes on. "To the nigga that shot me in my muthafuckin' wrist, stomach and my foot. The nigga that tried to have my mama singing 'It's So Hard to Say Goodbye,' my Black life didn't matter to that nigga. All the niggas I knew were shot by niggas. What about my muthafuckin' nieces and nephews who half Black and half White? Only 50 percent of they lives matter, nigga?"

Gillie Da Kid is one of several rappers who have aligned themselves with the All Lives Matter movement. Fetty Wap, Gucci Mane and Kevin Gates have spoken out in support of it as well.

Check out the video footage of Gillie Da Kid sharing his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter moment below.