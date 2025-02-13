Gillie Da Kid Says Cops Told Him Late Basketball Star and Drill Rapper Noah Scurry Murdered Gillie’s Son

Gillie Da Kid says late basketball star and drill rapper Noah Scurry is responsible for killing Gillie's son, rapper YNG Cheese.

Gillie Da Kid Identifies His Son's Killer

On Wednesday (Feb. 12), Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast premiered a new episode featuring Gillie Da Kid. During the sitdown, the rapper and podcaster was asked about the death of son Devin "YNG Cheese" Spady, who was shot and killed in Philadelphia in July of 2023.

"I’ve never met [the killer]," Gillie explains around the 2:27:40 mark of the interview below. "Only reason I knew is because the police called me and told me once he was murdered. The police notified me and let me know that he was one of the kids who was pretty much about to get locked up for the murder, but he got murdered first."

Gillie later revealed the person responsible for his son's death is Noah Scurry, a Philadelphia high school basketball star and drill rapper.

"That's who killed my son," Gillie tells Shannon at the 2:32:40 timestamp of the interview below. "It wasn't for my son...Them blocks is beefing, they going through it. My son just so happened to pull up. Out there for five minutes. They come to shoot the block up...He just so happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Who Is Noah Scurry?

Noah Scurry was a 17-year-old basketball star from Philadelphia who attended Samuel Fels High School in Feltonville, Penn., where he reportedly registered the school's highest SAT score. He also moonlighted as a drill rapper named Joker OTV and would post rap videos holding guns. Scurry was shot and killed on Jan. 14 while on his way to being dropped off at school by his mother.

XXL has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for comment.

Check out Gillie Da Kid on the latest episode of the Club Shay Shay podcasts below.

Watch Gillie Da Kid Reveal Who Killed His Son