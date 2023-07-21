Gillie Da Kid’s Son Killed in Shooting

UPDATE (July 21):

The Philadelphia Police Department has confirmed with XXL the identity of the man killed as 25-year-old Devin Spady, who is the son of Gillie Da Kid. They have no suspects at this time. Their investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL POST (July 21):

Gillie Da Kid's son, aspiring rapper YNG Cheese, has reportedly been shot and killed in Philadelphia.

Gillie Da Kid's Son Dies in Philadelphia Triple Shooting

Late last night (July 20), news began to circulate that rapper and podcast host Gillie Da Kid's son was one of the victims of a shooting that took place in the Olney section of Philadelphia. Gillie's cousin and Million Dollaz Worth of Game cohost Wallo 267 confirmed the news of Cheese's passing in an Instagram post he shared on early Friday morning (July 21). He captioned a carousel of photos of Cheese, "Lil Cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you. Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life Cheese. I got your father, Rest Well!"

Read More: Gillie Da Kid Calls Out People for Posting Takeoff Death Videos and Photos

The Philadelphia Shooting

According to CBS News Philadelphia, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Mascher Street and Nedro Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police arrived to the scene and discovered three victims. A 25-year-old man, believed to be Cheese, was suffering a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Two other people struck during the gunfire suffered non life-threatening injuries. Witnesses on the scene told police the 25-year-old is Gillie Da Kid's son.

XXL has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for comment.

Read More: Podcast Host Wallo267 Breaks Down in Tears Telling Lil Durk to Leave Street Violence

See coverage of the fatal Philadelphia shooting that reportedly took the life of Gillie Da Kid's son below.

Watch Fox 29's News Report on the Fatal Shooting Below