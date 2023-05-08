Joe Budden and Gillie Da Kid Get Into Back-And-Forth Spat, Reignite Podcast Beef

Joe Budden and Gillie Da Kid have reignited their longtime podcast beef in a back-and-forth spat online.

On Saturday (May 6), Joe Budden dropped the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast titled "The Gayes Lost." As the rapper-turned-podcaster began the show with his traditionally amped-up intro full of hip-hop anthems and gunshot sound effects, Budden took the opportunity to throw some subliminal shade at his rap game media rival, Million Dollaz Worth of Game host Gillie Da Kid. In response, Gillie clapped back at the "Pump It Up" rhymer in a much more direct manner.

"I turn the f**k up when I'm feeling good in here," an animated Joe Budden screamed in the audio-only version of his latest podcast while Rick Ross' "I'm Not a Star" boomed as part of the intro. "I don't want to hear none of that money talk from you n****s. Your headboard is covering a very small window in your primary bedroom. I can tell it's not like that. Stop f*****g playing with me in here."

Immediately upon hearing Budden's aggressively turnt-up introduction, hip-hop podcast fans across the internet began to point out the fact that just about a week ago, one of Joe's main competitors in the podcast space, Gillie Da Kid, hit up Instagram with a video showing himself at the foot of his bed while his wife sleeps under what just so happens to be a window that could be considered a bit on the small side.

"This is when you Netflix and Gill," Gillie said in jest in the video below. "See, you n****s ain't hitting your woman with that NyGill. That night-time sniffling, coughing, sneezing, good-d**k-so-she-can-rest medicine."

Gillie Da Kid, appearing to agree with the internet's perception that Joe Budden's subliminal was a dig at the Million Dollaz Worth of Game host, hit up Twitter on Sunday (May 7) with a scathing response that intensified the situation.

"After the washed up rap career, in and out of rehabs, all the beating on b****s, now you wanna podcast beef," Gillie Da Kid tweeted in reference to Joe Budden's controversial past. "I'll beef when you start getting some ad money. #GotEm."

Within less than an hour on Sunday, Joe Budden responded with a slick tweet of his own aimed directly at Gillie with an implication that Million Dollaz Worth of Game is not in the same league financially as The Joe Budden Podcast.

"You selling a** out here for cheap," Budden clapped back along with a screenshot of Gillie Da Kid's previous tweet. "Watch your mouth when you speak to or of me."

From there, the smoke spilled over onto Instagram in the comments section of a post that DJ Akademiks made on the matter.

"When dat money slow up u wanna podcast beef," Gillie commented.

Joe Budden replied: "I ain't like your lil ad speech. I took that personally."

Joe Budden and Gillie Da Kid Get Into Back-And-Forth Spat, Reignite Podcast Beef akademiks/Instagram loading...

The ongoing podcast beef between Joe Budden and Gillie Da Kid stems back to 2020 and initially popped off when Gillie contentiously addressed a similar incident in which Budden clowned had some choice words regarding Million Dollaz Worth of Game's reported $3 million deal with Barstool Sports.

