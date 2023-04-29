Cam’ron and Joe Budden Beef Erupts After Comments Joe and N.O.R.E. Made About Rappers’ Failed Podcasts

Another day, another rap beef. This time, Cam'ron and Joe Budden went back and forth on social media over Joe and N.O.R.E. comments about rappers' failed podcasts.

On Friday (April 28), Cam'ron shared on his Instagram page a video from a February 2023 episode of The Joe Budden Podcast where Drink Champs podcaster N.O.R.E. was criticizing rappers who segue into the podcast space and failed miserably.

"You know what's crazy? I’m looking at these rappers trying shows now—you know, rappers from our era—and they are so failing," N.O.R.E. said. "They doing sports shows, they doing comedy shows. They talkin’ about, ‘Yo, I’m up. I’m just doing this for fun.' No you are not!"

Joe agreed with N.O.R.E. and said that he gleefully loves seeing rappers fail at podcasting.

"It’s great to see people fail...you can’t take the blueprint and hire different contractors. They sellin’ ass out here, huh?" he stated.

Although N.O.R.E. and Joe didn't mention a specific podcast, Cam'ron perceived that the two men were talking about his sports podcast show, It Is What It Is. The Harlem rapper warned N.O. in the caption to stay away from "Hoe Buddons" and called Joe a "crackhead."

"Damn @therealnoreaga told you I couldn’t trust you. Lolol. Im just fucking wit ya," wrote Cam. "But what other rapper from the 90’s got the sports and cooking show? U know u my n***a for life. But ya man hoe buddons threw u under the bus on the very Nx episode [man facepalm emoji] said he didn’t know who u was talking bout. I don’t give a f**k how his numbers is N.O. Stay away from that crack head!!!!"

Joe Budden caught wind of the Dipset leader's remarks and fired back on his Instagram Story.

"Now that n***a know he too sensitive to do this w me," he typed. "Chill before I feel like playin' back & you start makin' calls again. Focus on your suits and pink set, that 'crackhead' lapped you lonnggggggggggg ago."

Cam'ron saw Joe's message and responded on his IG Story.

"You right I ain't gonna play wit u...wya [where you at]?" he wrote, tagging Joe Budden as well, and seemingly implying that he wants to fight the New Jersey rhymer-turned-podcaster.

We don't know where this feud is headed, but let's hope it doesn't lead to fisticuffs.

Watch Cam'ron Call Out N.O.R.E. and Joe Budden, See Joe and Cam's Messages to Each Other Below

Joe Budden responds to Cam'ron who dissed him on his Instagram page. joebudden/Instagram loading...

Cam'ron and Joe Beef erupts on Instagram. mr_camron/Instagram loading...