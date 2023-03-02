Joe Budden Doubles Down on Michael B. Jordan Comments With Even More Unrelenting Post

Joe Budden is doubling down on his comments about actor Michael B. Jordan after facing backlash.

Last night (March 1), Joe Budden hopped on social media to address the blowback he was getting for dissing Michael B. Jordan during a recent podcast episode after the actor put a red carpet interviewer on blast because he thought she called him corny previously.

"If any other Black multimillion embarrassed a woman on a red carpet cuz she thought he was corny in the 7th grade y'all would call him a lot more than corny," Joe Budden posted on his Instagram Story. "Also I work for me [and] I'm not firing myself. I said what I said, get off my d**k. Love management."

Joe Budden became a trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon when a video of him going off on Michael B. Jordan went viral.

"Dawg, you doing that to a girl is some corny-nigga shit," Joe Budden opined. "You being Michael B. Jordan, today, allegedly sexiest man alive, all of these blockbuster movies, during your highlight week. You've probably never been more visible than you are right this second. And that's what you do to her? And if I bring back those White girl rumors, then it's gon' sound even crazier. Why you talking to our sisters like that on the red carpet when you don't talk to White bitches like that?"

"But I'm not gon' make it race here," Joe Budden continued. "They say I make everything race. That was corny of him to speak to that girl like that. Michael B. Jordan, that's why niggas call you corny. Hey, Creed. In case you was confused, that corny-ass shit you did is why niggas think you corny. In case you were off a little bit."

Joe took exception to video of MBJ putting radio show host Lore'l on blast during an interview at a recent Creed III red carpet event. Michael believed Lore'l, who is also his former classmate, called him "corny" during a podcast episode a couple years back. However, it was another host, Dominique Da Diva.

"Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?" Michael B. Jordan wrongly responded when Lore'l mentioned they attended Chad Science Academy in Newark, N.J. together.

Joe Budden faced backlash for his comments, with many people pointing out his own mistreatment of women. This isn't the first time Joe Budden has faced backlash recently. Last month, he and N.O.R.E. came under fire for comments about late hip-hop podcast godfather Combat Jack.

See Joe Budden Doubling Down on His Michael B. Jordan Comments Below

Joe Budden comments on Michael B Jordan situation on Instagram. Joe Budden/Instagram loading...