Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health

Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people.

On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respects and realized the error of his ways.

"I'm apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health," he said. "That didn't sit right with my soul and my spirit."

Joe acknowledged that he realizes the Houston rhymer and her team are going through a very stressful time with the testimonies at the Tory Lanez trial in Los Angeles.

"But that's not funny," he continued. "Because whether you believe her or don't believe her, can you afford to be wrong? And the answer is no."

"I would not feel right if that girl went home and she did something to herself," Joe added. "Then I would just be a part of the pile-on. And there is seemingly a Meg hate train going on across [social media]."

Joe Budden's mea culpa comes after he expressed his contempt for Megan on episode 587 while discussing the Tory Lanez trial.

"Personally, I've seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have a long-standing relationship with here in this industry," he said on the program. "So I'm biased. You can’t just treat my friends, and people I fuck with, and people I’ve seen in this game for 15 years a certain way."

Joe insisted that his disdain for Megan had nothing to do with her involvement in the Tory Lanez trial.

It's good to see Joe Budden apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion. Many people thought his remarks were extremely insensitive.

Listen to Joe Budden's Apology to Megan Thee Stallion Below