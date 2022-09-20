Joe Budden Raps Ice Spice’s ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’ and People’s Reactions Are Priceless

Joe Budden is getting some hilarious reactions to a video of him rapping lyrics to Ice Spice's viral new single "Munch (Feelin' U)."

Neophyte rapper Ice Spice's new single has taken the hip-hop world by storm, quickly becoming one of the internet's most talked about rap tracks. The Bronx, N.Y. native apparently has a big fan in Joe Budden. On The Joe Budden Podcast episode that aired on Sept. 15, Budden expressed his affection for the single by rapping the catchy chorus at the 1:03:50-mark of the pod. While doing so, he also mimicked Ice's feminine body gestures and voice tone. When he was done, there was an awkward silence before his cohosts chimed in with jokes and laughs.

"You said that a little too spicy, my nigga," Ish joked.

"I like that song. And I like her," Joe replied innocently.

The clip has since gone viral with people on Twitter not knowing what to think of Joe Budden's reenactment and cosign.

"Ice spice rl got joe budden out here singing munch bro I cannot," one Twitter user posted.

"This man Joe Budden hated on Lil Yachty his whole career just to be on here singing his heart out to Ice Spice," another person posted along with a duo of crying laughing emojis.

"Joe budden is hilarious because he will diss anybody in the music industry for sucking at rap but he was singing ice spice word for word," someone else tweeted.

Ice Spice is currently making waves with her Riotusa-produced drill record. Since being released last month, the song has peaked at No. 34 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and No. 5 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

See More Twitter Reactions to Joe Budden Rapping Ice Spice Lyrics Below