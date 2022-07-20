Drake Trolls Joe Budden With Video of People Dancing to ‘Pump It Up’ in St. Tropez

Though they squashed their beef two years ago, Drake isn't above sending some petty shots at Joe Budden while he's on vacation this summer.

Earlier today (July 20), Drake shared video from his vacation in St. Tropez on his Instagram Story. In the video clips, Drizzy appears to be dining with his team at a restaurant. Drake captures video of a man hilariously doing the most on the dance floor. In the next scene, Joe Budden's 2003 hit "Pump It Up" is playing and the crowd is turning up.

"Where else, Joey, would you have them going so crazy?" Drake says in the video. "They're going so nuts to the 'Pump It Up.'"

Drake captioned the snippet, "@JoeBudden live in Tropez ASAP."

Drake and Joe Budden were embroiled in beef back in June of 2016, after Drake took exception to Joe Budden's negative review of Views. Drake appeared to send shots at Joe on the song "4PM in Calabasas." Joe Budden returned the smoke with two diss songs. Drake late subliminally dissed Joe on the track "No Shopping" and again while onstage at the Summer Sixteen Tour. Joe finally stopped his campaign against Drake in August of 2016, after claiming his efforts were pointless.

"He's very insecure," Budden said of Drake's response to his critiques. "If' I'm Drake, I've built my entire empire off said insecurity. So why would I want to get rid of it? I wouldn't. That's exactly why I stopped dissing him. It was pointless."

Drake and Joe squashed their beef on Instagram Live in April of 2020, but it looks like Drake still has jokes.

Check Out Video of Drake Trolling Joe Budden Below