Drake Posts Photo of Apparent Document From Swedish Authorities After Team Denies Arrest

Rumors of Drake being arrested in Sweden were denied by his team, but a recent Instagram post from the rap star seems to imply he may have had a run-in with the law.

On Sunday (July 17), Drake posted a series of photos and a video on IG, apparently from his recent trip to Europe. One picture shows the rapper with a stunning coastline in the background. The next slide is a video of his right-hand man Chubbs dancing in a club. The third photo shows a notice from the Swedish police labeled: Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained.

The document spells out an individual's rights under Swedish law after they've been detained and suspected of a crime. "If you are not a Swedish citizen, you have the right to demand your own country's consulate or equivalent institution be notified of your detainment and that message from you be forwarded there," the letter reads.

The post comes after reports of Drake being arrested at a club in Sweden had the internet going nuts on July 14. The Honestly, Nevermind was reportedly arrested at a club along with his security on marijuana charges. XXL reached out to Drake's team who confirmed the rapper "hasn’t been arrested or charged with anything."

Drizzy arrived in the country on July 13, with his plane, "Air Drake," being spotted landing at the local airport. It is unclear why he was in the country.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team for comment.

Drake is preparing for his recently announced October World Weekend festival, which is slated to feature Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and more.

