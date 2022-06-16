Drake Dropping New Album Honestly, Nevermind Tonight

Drake has been holding out on his fans. The rap star just announced a surprise new album.

On Thursday (June 16), Drake sent shockwaves through the internet after announcing he will be dropping an album at midnight tonight (June 17). The new album, Drake's seventh solo LP, is called Honestly, Nevermind and comes less than nine months after the release of his most recent album, Certified Lover Boy.

Drizzy also released the cover art for the project on Instagram, which features the title in an airbrushed font. "7th studio album “HONESTLY, NEVERMIND” out at midnight," he captioned the post.

Rumors began to circulate last week that Drake was dropping a new mixtape that some fans thought would be called Summer 22. According to the speculation, the project was 15 tracks long and recorded over the last six months. Clearly, the tape didn't drop, but it looks like there was validity to the talk of Drake releasing a new offering. This is the first time since his debut and sophomore albums that Aubrey has released LPs in back-to-back years.

Prior to this, Drake gave no inclination that he would be releasing new music, as he has outwardly spent most of the year sports betting and working on his hoops game. CLB was preceded by Drake sporting a new heart part in his head. In retrospect, it appears the OVO head honcho may have been giving hints when he switched things up and started rocking braids back in March. The quickness of the CLB follow-up may be due to Drake signing a reported $400 million recording contract earlier this year.

