YK Osiris Gets Clowned After Getting Braids Like Drake

YK Osiris is once again the butt of social media jokes after he got his hair "braided" like Drake.

On Thursday (June 10), YK Osiris was sharing videos on Instagram of himself working out and cooling off in a trash bin full of ice water. In those videos, he has a short haircut. Just hours later, the "Worth It" crooner posted a since-deleted selfie that shows him with six cornrows. He also shared the post on his Instagram Story.

Once the photos made their rounds on social media, people were quick to generally clown the Jacksonville, Fla. native and point out the similarities between YK and Drake, who also went from 0 to cornrows real quick back in March.

"Drake and yk Osiris ARE NOT holding it down for the light skin community," one Twitter user tweeted.

"Its yk osiris with the lacefront straightback cornrow wig for me😩 nigga look like the character omarion played on proud family," another person posted.

"YK Osiris wearing a braided wig is insane!!!!" someone else posted.

Other people compared YK to Bow Wow's character from the 2002 film Like Mike or a member of a 2000s era boy band.

YK Osiris has often been the subject of internet laughs and seems to lean into it at times. Last year, he became known as the rapper who owed everyone money, after he was reportedly in debt to Drake, Lil Baby and others. Last week, YK Osiris caused a stir on social media after opining women shouldn't have to pay bills in a relationship.

See more reactions to YK Osiris' instant braids below.