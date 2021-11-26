Lil Baby Runs Into YK Osiris While Buying Jewelry, Presses YK Over $5,000 Debt and Tells Him He Looks Like a Sissy

Lil Baby is serious when it comes to collecting his money, and he wants YK Osiris to pay up.

On Wednesday (Nov. 24), a vlog surfaced on Atlanta jewelry company Icebox’s YouTube channel, which features Lil Baby copping some expensive ice. In the middle of his shopping spree, he ran into YK Osiris, who apparently owes Baby money. The Atlanta rapper was friendly with the 2019 XXL Freshman at first, but then he started pressing him about a $5,000 debt.

While Baby fixes his hair in the mirror, he unapologetically tells Osiris to run him his money. “Osiris, let me get them five bands, bruh,” Baby stated.

Osiris laughs off Lil Baby’s demand and tells him he can’t wait to pay him back, but that didn’t satisfy the My Turn creator. "I know that rap shit go up and down,” Baby said. “If you fucked up right now, don’t worry about it. I’ll get it from you. I'll wait on your next hit."

Osiris continued to laugh it off and told Lil Baby, "Yeah, but I got to clear it first," which presumedly may be a sample that he has to clear before he can release a song.

Lil Baby appeared to be frustrated and told the Icebox owners that Osiris owes him $5K, but now he has to wait after Osiris gets a hit song in order to collect.

Later in the conversation, Lil Baby asked Osiris how long did he owe him his money. "About three months," the "Worth It" singer replied.

"That’s a lie," Lil Baby clapped back. "Probably like five or six months."

There’s no word on where Osiris’ debt came from, but Lil Baby suggested, “I should get a little interest."

Lil Baby then looked at Osiris’ bright orange-colored sweatsuit that he was wearing and jokingly called him a "sissy."

In the end, if there’s anyone out there who owes Lil Baby some money, you have been warned: He’s the debt collector.

Watch Lil Baby at the Icebox jewelry store and fast-forward to the 6:20-mark to see Lil Baby press YK for $5,000 that he owes him.