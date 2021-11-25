Lil Baby Reveals He’s Single Following Rumor He’s Dating Saweetie

Lil Baby is shooting down the rumor that he is dating Saweetie.

On Thursday afternoon (Nov. 25), the Atlanta rapper put out a statement via Twitter that he is not off the market. "Baby not dating NO ONE!! I’m Single!" the My Turn rapper posted.

Baby's revelation comes after news hit the internet this week that he and the "Tap In" rhymer are an item. A report first came out on Wednesday (Nov. 24), which claimed Baby had taken Saweetie on an $100,000 shopping spree in New York City. According to the source, there is surveillance video footage of the two in the Chanel store.

Naturally, people started to speculate that Lil Baby was courting the Cali rapper. "Damn, Lil Baby dating Saweetie, Quavo’s Ex , and they were labelmates? The Quality is not under Control," one person posted on Twitter.

"Saweetie said she wanted a baby whole time she was talking about lil baby???" another person tweeted.

"Saweetie dating Lil baby?.... like, this whole industry pass around each other. Find someone decent and outside of the rap game to date, please," someone else tweeted.

Saweetie dated Lil Baby's Quality Control Music labelmate Quavo for three years. Saweetie and Quavo began seeing each other in 2018, and were seriously involved, even hinting at marriage a year into the relationship. However, they called it quits back in March of this year. A short time later, video surfaced that showed them engaged in a physical altercation in an elevator. After the split, Quavo reportedly later took back a Bentley he bought Saweeite and put it up for sale.

As for Saweetie, she's celebrating some big wins that don't even her relationship. The rapper recently earned two 2022 Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for her song “Best Friend" featuring Doja Cat.