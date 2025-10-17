Saweetie Releases Statement After Former Associate Makes Shocking Claims

Saweetie sets the record straight after a former associate shared shocking claims about the rapper on social media.

On Friday (Oct. 17), Saweetie shared a post on her Instagram Story with a statement addressing the startling allegations about her made by a woman who claimed to be the "Boffum" rhymer's road manager.

"The recent allegations made about me are false, defamatory, and deeply disturbing," Saweetie's statement reads. "These claims misrepresent the facts and are solely aimed to damage my reputation. This person never managed me. She was simply introduced to me by family. Her motives are now obvious. I'll let the lawyers take it from here."

Saweetie's statement comes after a woman who goes by the Instagram handle @maybachmayy started calling out the rapper earlier this month for allegedly owing the woman money.

“[Cocaine], witchcraft, & liquor is one hell of a mix, send me my bread home [wrecker]! @saweetie," one accusatory post reads.

"I wanna make 1 thing clear, i booked her for an appearance to visit the chelsea stadium & support the soccer team," the woman claimed in another post. "Instead of paying me she fell in love w the client & told him not to pay me. i was a road manger w her getting her deals. i was solid to this girl. she got what she wanted & never paid me," she alleged. "Simple i want my money!"

In another post, the woman shared a screenshot of an alleged text thread with Saweetie, where the rapper implies she's using her rumored boyfriend, soccer player Jadon Sancho, for money.

Read Saweetie's Statement and the Allegations Against Her