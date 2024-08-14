YG Makes Cryptic Instagram Post With Emojis Following Argument With Saweetie

YG uses emojis to make a cryptic Instagram post following a heated argument with Saweetie over the weekend.

YG Appears to Address Heated Argument With Saweetie Using Only Emojis

On Tuesday (Aug. 13), YG hit up his Instagram Story with what appears to be a vague response to a recent verbal spat he had with his girlfriend Saweetie. In the since-deleted IG post below, the Compton rapper expressed himself without images or words. Instead, he used one emoji depicting a lion and one depicting a cheetah.

The common consensus among social media commenters on a post from The Shade Room is that YG's emojis imply that Saweetie is lying about something and perhaps even cheated on him.

"Yous a lyin cheatin son of a… Everybody know that Nivea song," one Instagram user commented.

Others chimed in with commentary like, "Called sis a 'lion cheetah'" and "Imagine a grown man subbing you with jungle cat emojis."

One particularly emoji-savvy fan made a suggestion that YG should've used an additional emoji to further drive his point home. "He need to add a peach in there lol. lion ahh cheetah!" they added.

What Happened Between YG and Saweetie?

YG's enigmatic use of emojis comes just a few days removed from an incident during which things reportedly got so contentious between him and Saweetie, that police were called to intervene. According to TMZ, the couple's heated argument went down on Saturday (Aug. 10) and is believed to have been a fight over a cell phone. After separating YG and Saweetie, police determined that no crimes were committed and that there had been no physical altercation.

In the now-removed Instagram Post below, check out the emojis YG used seemingly in response to his argument with Saweetie.