YG and Saweetie Get Into Heated Argument, Cops Called – Report

YG and Saweetie reportedly got into a heated argument over the weekend and the cops were called.

Cops Called on YG and Saweetie During Argument

On Monday (Aug. 12), TMZ reported that YG and Saweetie were fighting at a home in Los Angeles, which caused the cops to be called to the scene. The incident, which occurred last Saturday afternoon (Aug. 10), was reportedly a result of the couple arguing over an issue regarding a cell phone. Cops were called after someone heard the two rappers getting into a loud argument.

Once police arrived at the scene, they separated YG and Saweetie. After speaking to both artists, authorities determined that there had been no physical altercation. A noncriminal report was taken and no crimes were committed.

XXL has reached out to both YG and Saweetie's teams, in addition to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department for comment.

Read More: Boosie BadAzz Calls Out YG for Using His Lyrics Without Permission

YG and Saweetie's Romance Explained

YG and Saweetie's relationship has faced some ups and downs in the past. The two rappers sparked dating rumors in March of 2023, after they were seen getting close at an event following their Rolling Loud California performances. A few days later, Saweetie attended YG's all-red birthday party in Los Angeles. A month later, YG and Saweetie were seen at LaLa's restaurant in Indio, Calif. at the same time, adding fuel to the dating speculations.

Their relationship was confirmed in May of 2023, after photos from their baecation in Cabo, Mexico surfaced online. In the photos, YG and Saweetie can be seen hanging out in a hot tub together. They were also hugged up in a few photos, and YG was shown kissing Saweetie in multiple pics. Saweetie and YG would go on to reportedly end their romance in January of 2024. However, YG debunked those claims in March of this year, after proclaiming his love for Saweetie when he brought her out onstage at Rolling Loud California.

Saweetie's last publicized relationship was with Quavo, whom she started dating in 2018. While the two rhymers were an item, they even hinted at possibly getting married. However, they split up in 2021. A video surfaced of them getting in an altercation in an elevator a short time later. Meanwhile, YG dated singer Kehlani in 2019. They broke up the following year.