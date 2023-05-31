YG and Saweetie have confirmed they're an item after photos of the two kissing and hugging on vacation went viral on the internet.

On Sunday (May 29), the newly-minted couple were spotted in Cabo, Mexico having a baecation for the Memorial Day Weekend. Photos obtained by TMZ (below) show the California rappers showing PDA while relaxing at a fancy resort. Several photos see them hanging out in a hot tub alone. They are hugged up in a few photos, with YG kissing Saweetie in multiple pics.

This confirms speculation that began swirling last month after YG and Saweetie sparked dating rumors. In April, video and photos surfaced of YG and the "Tap In" rapper together that had fans wondering if they were hip-hop's latest couple. In one instance, they were spotted together at LaLa's restaurant in Indio, Calif.

A month prior, they were spotted together at an event appearing to get close on March 5 following Rolling Loud California performances. Saweetie also attended YG's all-red birthday party at Melrose Place in Los Angeles a few days later.

Saweetie is coming off a much-publicized relationship with Quavo, whom she started dating in 2018. At one point, they were even hinting at possibly getting married. However, they parted ways in 2021, with video surfacing of them getting in an elevator altercation a short time later. Things have been a bit messy between them since then. YG dated singer Kehlani back in 2019. They called it quits the following year.

See Photos of YG and Saweetie Confirming Their Relationship Below