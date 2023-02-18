YG Charges $1,000 for Fans to Have Dinner With Him Before His Shows, People Are Not Feeling It

YG Charges $1,000 for Fans to Have Dinner With Him Before His Shows, People Are Not Feeling It

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

YG has a big concert coming up in March but before he rocks the mic, the Los Angeles rapper is charging $1,000 for fans to have dinner with him before his show.

On YG's official website, 4Hunnid.com, there is a flier announcing his two birthday concerts on March 10 and 12 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, Calif. Next to it is another flier for a meet-and-greet dinner with the Compton rhymer before his shows. YG is charging $1,000 per person for the dinner, which includes a five-star three-course meal, an open bar and a photo with the "Go Loko" artist.

Fans caught wind of YG's dinner and some people weren't feeling the 32-year-old rhymer's pricey invitation.

"I'm trippin if I pay a rack to have dinner with yg [two face with hand over mouth emoijs]," tweeted one person.

"Y’all playing $1,000.00 for dinner with YG?" questioned a second fan.

However, one YG devotee was eager to join the California rapper at his dinner but wanted extra in return for the $1,000 price tag.

"[I'm] fashoo trynna see YG in march [weary face emoji] LMFAOO but the dinner date for 1,000 he better lemme eat his ass or sum [rolling eyes, two weary face emojis]," wrote a possibly joking fan.

A fourth person tweeted: "If I was a huge YG fan, I wouldn’t trip over that at all. It’s a gaudy purchase, but that’s a pretty cool experience for a thousand bucks."

While YG's expensive meet-and-greet dinner might sound outrageous, but he's not the only artist having pricey events for their fans. Chris Brown is charging $1,000 for a photo-op with him at his shows and people are paying it.

So you can't knock YG's hustle.

Read YG's Meet and Greet Dinner Flier Below

4hunnid.com
loading...

See Controversial Shirts Rappers Created

Which rapper has the most controversial shirt?
Filed Under: YG
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top