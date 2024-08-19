YG initiated a truce between the Treetop Pirus and Fruit Town Pirus gangs during a peace walk in Compton, Calif. this weekend.

YG Institutes Gang Truce Through Walk

On Sunday (Aug. 18), YG, The Game and other residents in the area took part in a truce and peace walk that started at Gonzales Park in Compton. The harmonious stroll, which continued throughout the neighborhood, was initiated by YG and the leaders of each gang and found all walks of life coming together for a moment of solidarity. Amidst this, YG and the group of people stopped for food at Tam's Burgers, the same restaurant where Kendrick Lamar shot a scene for his "Not Like Us" music video.

The Treetop Pirus and Fruit Town Pirus gangs have been beefing for nearly a decade, which has divided neighborhoods and ended with extreme violence. YG is reportedly a member of the Treetrop Piru group. Videos from YG's event can be seen below.

YG Marches for a Good Cause

This isn't the first time YG has marched in the streets of L.A. for a good cause. The rapper's recent kind act for his community follows his Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles to honor the legacy of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and more who were killed by the police. According to a report made by TMZ in June of 2020, YG partnered up with Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors to speak to 50,0000 attendees about the importance of standing up for equality and justice. Clips from the protest can be seen in the multi-platinum artist's "FTP" music video, which can be seen below. Rappers like Machine Gun Kelly were also in attendance.

YG is on the heels of releasing his new album Just Re'd Up 3, which dropped on Aug. 16.

Take a look at YG leading a harmonious walk between two rival gangs below.

Watch YG Lead His Peace Walk