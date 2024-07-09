The Tam’s Burgers Where Kendrick Lamar Filmed ‘Not Like Us’ Video Sees Significant Spike in Sales – Report

Tam's Burgers, the famous local restaurant where Kendrick Lamar filmed parts of his "Not Like Us" video, has reportedly seen a significant spike in sales following the release of the visual.

Business Is Booming at Tam's Burgers

On Monday (July 8), TMZ reported the managers at the Tam's Burgers Compton, Calif. location on Rosecrans Ave. have seen a rush of customers in the days after K-Dot dropped the video for his chart-topping Drake diss song, which was partially filmed inside and outside the restaurant. According to the celebrity news site, the business has seen a 30 to 40 percent increase in sales since the July 4 video debut, and many of the new customers claim seeing the local haunt in the video is what inspired them to show up.

Manager Lauro Hernandez says people have been ordering the bacon cheeseburger, which is what K-Dot orders. The rapper has reportedly been visiting the establishment since he was a teen. Hernandez says they did not ask for money to film at the restaurant but Kendrick agreed to feature the store signage in the video for promotion.

While Tam's Burgers is a local delight, it also has an infamous spot in hip-hop lore. It was the Straight Outta Compton filming location where Suge Knight struck and killed Terry Carter with his car following a confrontation on set. Suge is currently serving 28 years in prison.

"Euphoria" Lyric Boosts Sales at Canadian Restaurant

This is not the first time Kendrick Lamar has helped boost a restaurant's sales from one of his songs. Back in May, the owners of the New Ho King restaurant in Toronto saw a major spike in sales after Kendrick shouted them out on the Drake diss track "Euphoria."

"Talk about me and my family, crodie?/Someone gon' bleed in your family, crodie/I be at New Ho King eatin' fried rice with a dip sauce and blamy, crodie," he raps on the track.

Check out Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" video below.

Watch Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Video