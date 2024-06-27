Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out Concert Had a Bunch of Dope Easter Eggs Fans Have Been Digging Up All Week

Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert was a huge success and provided an epic moment for the West Coast and hip-hop as a whole. In the week since the show took place on June 19, eagle-eyed hip-hop sleuths have been pointing out multiple Easter eggs from the show, which are broken down below.

Kendrick Lamar Wears Outfit Similar to One Worn by Tupac Shakur

It started with the look. K-Dot paid homage to the late Tupac Shakur by wearing a similar outfit to the one that 'Pac wore to the 1994 Source Awards when he performed "Out on Bail." K-Dot donned a red hat, a red hoodie with a white T-shirt underneath it and baggy jeans. The only difference was ’Pac stepped out in a University of Georgia sweatshirt instead. Both of the rappers sported diamond crosses, with Kendrick's gaudy $600,000 piece being made by Ben Baller.

Kendrick Lamar performs at The Pop Out - Ken & Friends. Tupac Shakur performs 'Out on Bail' onstage at the Paramount Theater during the first Source Awards on April 25, 1994 in New York City, New York. twitch.t/amazonmusic/Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images loading...

Kendrick Lamar Changes Lyrics to "Euphoria"

K-Dot started his set by performing the diss song "Euphoria." However, he changed a lyric in the song to diss Drizzy again.

"I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Give me Tupac ring back and I might give you a lil’ respect," Kendrick rapped, referencing Drake buying one of Tupac's old rings.

The original lyric was: "I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Matter of fact I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him?"

Kendrick Lamar Does Drake's "Hotline Bling" Dance

Kendrick Lamar was feeling himself at the show. At one point, he broke out into a dance in the middle of the stage. Some fans pointed out that the jig was similar to the dance Drake does in the intro to his "Hotline Bling" video, marking another dig at Aubrey.

Kendrick Lamar Sneaks a J. Cole Ad-Lib Into the Show

When Kendrick Lamar performed his hit song "Alright," he used the backing track for J. Cole's "Alright (Remix)." This one was very subtle and only J. Cole saying the word "Yeah" can be heard before K-Dot launched into the track.

Kendrick Throws Concert on Juneteenth After Drake's Slave Lyrics

Drake's line on "Family Matters" about Kendrick rapping like he's trying to get the slaves freed may have come back to bite him. Kendrick Lamar put on the Pop Out on Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. During the show, he performed his Drake diss "Not Like Us" five times. Coincidence?