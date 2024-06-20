Kendrick Lamar Pays Homage to Tupac Shakur by Wearing the Same Outfit He Wore During the 1994 Source Awards

Kendrick Lamar paid homage to hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur at his The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert by wearing the same outfit ’Pac wore during the 1994 Source Awards.

Kendrick Lamar Signals Appreciation for Tupac With His Attire at The Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert

On Wednesday (June 19), Kendrick Lamar was spotted wearing attire reminiscent of Tupac's fit at the 1994 Source Awards during his show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. In a video from The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert, which can be seen below, Kenny wears a $600,000 cross chain that's made by hip-hop jeweler Ben Baller, a red hat, a red hoodie with a white T-shirt underneath it and baggy jeans. Tupac also donned a half-red ensemble at the 1994 Source Awards while performing "Out of Bail" but wore a crewneck instead. At one point in Kenny's performance that night, he changed one lyric from his song "Euphoria" to further showcase his love for the late rapper.

"I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Give me Tupac ring back and I might give you a lil’ respect," Kendrick rapped.

The original lyric was: "I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Matter of fact I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him?"

Kendrick Lamar Expresses Admiration for Tupac

Kendrick Lamar has been vocal about how he's inspired by the hip-hop legend throughout his career. From penning a letter to Tupac on the 19th anniversary of his death in 2015 to using Tupac as a muse for his album To Pimp a Butterfly, Kenny expresses his admiration for the rapper on many occasions. This testament also rang true amid his rap duel with Drizzy. After Drake released his since-deleted single "Taylor Made Freestyle," with a verse from Tupac Shakur created with artificial intelligence, Kendrick defended him through songs like "Not Like Us."

"You think The Bay gon' let you disrespect ’Pac, nigga?/I think that Oakland show gon' be ya last stop, nigga," Kendrick raps.

Take a look at Kendrick Lamar's outfit that draws similarities to Tupac's fit during the 1994 Source Awards.

Watch Kendrick Lamar Pay Homage to Tupac Shakur by Wearing the Same Outfit He Wore During the 1994 Source Awards

Watch Tupac Shakur's Performance at the 1995 Source Awards