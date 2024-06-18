Kendrick Lamar’s Lineup for The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Concert Revealed

Kendrick Lamar's lineup for The Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert has been confirmed.

Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out Lineup Confirmed

On Tuesday (June 18), DJ Hed shared the performers scheduled to appear at Kendrick's upcoming The Pop Out show at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Wednesday (June 19). Starting at 4 p.m. PST, DJ Hed & Friends will take the stage, followed by Mustard & Friends at 4:45 p.m. and Kendrick Lamar and his "friends" at 5:45 p.m.

It still remains unclear who makes up these different friend groups, but fans will find out soon. However, with Mustard in tow, it's more then likely Kendrick will perform his "Not Like Us" diss track for the first time, which Mustard produced.

Amazon Music previously announced on June 7 that it would be streaming the Pop Out concert. The show is presented by pgLang and Free Lunch, and will be live streamed on Amazon Music's Twitch and Prime Video channels.

Kendrick Lamar Announces The Pop Out — Ken & Friends Concert

K-Dot announced The Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert on June 7. The show is incredibly exciting considering this will be the first time Kendrick is performing since going toe-to-toe with Drake. Additionally, Kendrick's frequent collaborator Terrace Martin recently teased a new Kendrick project during an Instagram Live session.

"It's two albums, I'm going crazy, I can't wait till they drop," Terrace explained. "Roddy Ricch album and whenever Kendrick drops his album, I'm gon' be... I'm excited for those two. Those two Compton artists. So much s**t bubblin'."

This presumably could mean that those in attendance at Kendrick's Pop Out event might hear some new music from the rapper. Kendrick hasn't released an album since Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in 2022.

