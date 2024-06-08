Kendrick Lamar Surprises Graduates With Inspiring Speech at Compton College’s Graduation Ceremony

Kendrick Lamar delivered a surprise commencement address at Compton College's graduation ceremony.

Kendrick Lamar Inspires Compton College Graduates

On Friday (June 7), Kendrick Lamar graced the stage at Compton College's graduation ceremony and delivered an inspiring commencement address to the class of 2024. In the video below, the Los Angeles rhymer, in a rare public appearance, saluted the graduates for their dedication and representing the city proudly with their accomplishments.

"I wanted to come out here just to tell y'all how much I appreciate y’all. I'm proud of the city of Compton, I'm proud of Compton College, most importantly I'm proud of the graduates out here," he said at the 41-minute mark in the clip below. "I know what it takes. You had a lot of hardship, not only in your house, in your communities, but most importantly, in yourself, and that's the toughest thing to overcome. We still growing day by day, brick by brick, making sure we develop, not only in physical form but in the spiritual as well."

K-Dot told the graduates their degree at Compton College is bigger than any degree they will get at another institution.

"This degree you have here is just as big as any degree," he said. "I don't care what school, I don't care what institution. Compton College. Compton degree is just as big."

Kendrick also reminded the graduating class that the true journey begins now. Emphasizing the difficulties they will confront, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper encouraged them to maintain a strong faith and keep God close to their hearts as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

Kendrick Performing Juneteenth Concert, New Album on the Way

Kendrick's speech at Compton College comes as he's set to perform a special concert in Los Angeles on June 19, otherwise known as Juneteenth.

The event, titled The Pop Out—Ken and Friends, is being presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The all-ages event will start at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET). The concert will be livestreamed on Twitch and Amazon Music.

Meanwhile, last Tuesday (June 4), Grammy-nominated producer Terrace Martin, who has produced songs for Kenny, enthusiastically revealed to fans on Instagram Live that he's super excited about upcoming music projects from Compton mainstays Roddy Ricch and Kendrick Lamar.

"It's two albums, I'm going crazy, I can't wait till they drop," he said. "Roddy Ricch album and whenever Kendrick drops his album, I'm gon' be... I'm excited for those two. Those two Compton artists. So much s**t bubblin'."

Watch K-Dot deliver a powerful commencement address at Compton College's graduation ceremony below.

