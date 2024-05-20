Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Alright’ Named Spotify’s No. 1 Greatest Hip-Hop Song of the Streaming Era

Kendrick Lamar has just earned another accolade with his hit song "Alright" topping Spotify's Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of the Streaming Era list.

Spotify Names Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" the No. 1 Greatest Hip-Hop Song of the Streaming Era

On Monday (May 20), Spotify unveiled their 100-song list of tracks that dominated the streaming era with Kendrick Lamar's 2015 anthemic record "Alright" coming in at No. 1. The Pharrell and Sounwave-produced joint, which appears on To Pimp a Butterfly, has over 686 million streams on Spotify, 173 million views on YouTube and was a song that defined the 2010s, according to Billboard.

Kendrick Lamar's lauded record, which boasted empowerment and reassurance within the Black community, also offering hope through positive affirmations, earned four Grammy nominations and took home two gramophones in 2016 for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. To Pimp a Butterfly also garnered the Grammy Academy's attention, receiving nods for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, taking the win for the latter.

Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Is No. 2 on Spotify's Hip-Hop Streaming Era List

Cardi B came in right behind K-Dot, at No. 2, with her hit "Bodak Yellow." Coming in at 890 million Spotify streams, Bardi's career experienced a meteoric rise following the release of her breakout song, which also served as the lead single on her Grammy Award-winning first album, Invasion of Privacy. "Bodak Yellow," inspired by Kodak Black's "No Flockin," also topped the Billboard 100 chart, making Cardi the first solo woman rapper to accomplish this feat since Lauryn Hill with "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998.

Plenty of songs that are still gaining streams can be found on Spotify's list of the Greatest Songs of the Streaming Era. In fact, coming directly after Kendrick and Cardi are Drake's "God's Plan" (2018), Lil Uzi Vert's (XO Tour Llif3" (2017) and Future's "March Madness" (2015).

Check out Spotify's full list below.

See Spotify's Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of the Streaming Era List