Here’s a Detailed Explanation of the Biggest Players Name-Dropped in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

As things continue to get more intense in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, fans may be confused about all the names they've been hearing scattered across the eight diss tracks that dropped these past few weeks.

A lot happened just this past weekend, as Drake and Kendrick fired shot after shot at each other with the diss tracks "Family Matters," "Meet the Grahams," "Not Like Us" and "The Heart Part 6." Each diss includes numerous mentions of different people that the average rap supporter might not know. However, like a Shakespearean play, fans will have a much richer understanding of just how ferocious Kendrick and Drake's jabs are if they know all the people within the story.

For example, there are multiple mentions of Kendrick's fiancée Whitney Alford. There are several name-drops of Drake's OVO signees and even mentions of streamers, influencers, Rihanna and a shout-out to tennis star Serena Williams. Altogether, it sounds like a complicated soap opera, but XXL has put together a guide to help fans understand all the biggest players involved in this historical feud.

Luckily, the beef appears to be at a standstill for now. So, while there's time before the next round of diss tracks fire off, let's take a moment to look back at all the people spoken about in this feud in one way or another that are directly connected to Drake and Kendrick.

Check out a detailed explanation of the 10 biggest players name-dropped in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef below.