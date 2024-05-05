Here Are the Complete Lyrics for Drake’s ‘The Heart Part 6′
Drake continues to build up a lyrical legacy of war with "The Heart Part 6," his latest verbal attack on Kendrick Lamar.
Following the past two days of diss tracks from both sides—"6:16 in LA," "Family Matters," "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us"—Drake came through with "The Heart Part 6" on Sunday (May 5). The next song in this vicious volley with K-Dot finds Drake cutting deep with the insults over a Boi-1da and Coleman-produced beat.
This time, he doubles down on the claim that Kendrick's fiancée, Whitney Alford, cheated on him with Dave Free, Kenny's pgLang partner and friend. Drake insists Free is actually the father of K-Dot's son. Drizzy also insists the West Coast MC needs to "fact-check things" because he was fed false information, namely the stolen goods pictured on the cover art for Kendrick's "Meet the Grahams" artwork. The 6 God even addresses K-Dot’s ongoing accusations that Drake likes underage girls.
See the new biting words Drake shoots at Kendrick Lamar in the lyrics below.
Lyrics to Drake's "The Heart Part 6" Kendrick Lamar Diss
Intro
Now let me see ya do it
Just let me see ya do it
Verse 1
Alright
The Pulitzer Prize winner is definitely spiralin'
I got your f**king lines tapped, I swear that I'm dialed in
First I was a rat, so where's the proof of the child then
Where's the paperwork of the cabinet it's filed in
1090 Jake woulda took all the walls down
The streets woulda had me hidin' out in a small town
My Montreal connects stand up, now fall down
The one's that you're gettin' your stories from, they all clowns
I am a war general, season in preparation
My jacket is covered in medals, honor and decoration
You waited for this moment, overcome with the desperation
We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information
A daughter that's 11 years old, I bet he takes it
We thought about giving a fake name or a destination
But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation
Instead you in Advantage studio, it's a celebration
You gotta learn to fact-check things and be less impatient
Your fans are rejoicing thinkin' this is my expiration
Even the picture you used, the jokes and the medication
The Maybach glove and the drug he uses for less inflation
Master manipulator, you bid on the speculation
You dumb and reactive n***a, I'm petty with dedication
What about the bones we dug up in that excavation
And why isn't Whitney denying all of the allegations?
Why is she following Dave Free and not Mr. Morale?
You haven't seen the kids in six months, the distance is wild
Dave leaving heart emojis underneath pics of the child
Speaking of anything with a child, let's get to that now
This Epstein angle was the s**t I expected
TikTok videos you collected and dissected
Instead of being on some dis-direct s**t
You rather f**king grab your pen and misdirect s**t
My mom came over today and I was like
"Mother I-, mother I-, mother I-"
Wait a second, that's that one record where you say you got molested
Aw, f**k me, I just made the whole connection
This about to get so depressing
This is trauma for your own confessions
This when your father leave you home alone with no protection, so neglected
That's why these pedophile raps is s**t you so obsessed with, it's so excessive
They acting like it's so aggressive
But you just never known affection
I don't wanna diss you anymore, this really got me second-guessing
"Touch My Body" by Mariah Carey play, you probably start reflecting
I never been with no one under age, but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with
Just for clarity, I'm too disgusted
I'm too respected
If I was f**king young girls, I promise I'da been done arrested
I'm way too famous for this s**t you just suggested, but that's not the lesson, clearly, there's a deeper message
Deep cuts that never healed, and now they got infected
Like if Dave really f**ked your girl and got her pregnant, talk about breeding resentment
I'm not sure how to ease the sentiment, this s**t's too intimate
I'm praying you recover from both instances
But you a piece of s**t, so this s**t really no coincidence
Drake is not a name that you gon' see on no sex offender list easy does it
You mention an A-minor but n***as got a B-sharp and tell the fans, "Who was it?"
You thought you left D-flat, E-major
I slit your throat with the razor and do Rick Ross air like that one flight from Malaysia, I'm your baby mommas screen saver
Only f**kin' with Whitney's, not Millie Bobby Brown's, I'd never look twice at no teenager
I'm a f**kin' hitmaker dog, not a peacemaker
Yeah, bullets that I'm stuffing in each chamber, your a*s in extreme danger
Stop buying views and bot comments
You may as well keep the paper
S**t you 'bout to need for later
I give a f**k about your streaming data
You can drop a hundred more records, I'll see ya later, yeah
Maybe when you meet your maker
I don't wanna fight with a woman beater, it feeds your nature
If you still bumping R. Kelly, you can thank the savior
Said if they deleted his music and your music is going too, a hypocrite
I don't understand why these people prayed, ya sounding like you send a commissary when he needs some paper
Album dropping soon, no wonder you turn to clout chaser instead of doing hard labor
N***a, I see ya when I see ya, like Fantasia
And Whitney, you can hit me if you need a favor
And when I say I hit ya back, it's a lot safer, ha, I promise
Outro
Yeah
I'm not gonna lie, this s**t was, um, some good exercise, like
It's good to get out and get the pen workin'
You would be a worthy competitor if I was really a predator and you weren't f**kin' lying to every blogger and editor, but it is what it is
You definitely got this s**t burnt the f**k out, though, like
You got 10 more records to drop
The one before the last one, we finessed you into telling a story that doesn't even exist
And then you go and drop the West Coast one to try and cover that up
I would like that one, that would be some s**t I could dance to if you wasn't tripling down on some whole other bulls**t, but
You know, at least your fans are getting some raps out of you
I'm happy I can motivate you, bring you back to the game like
You know, but
Just let me know when we get into the facts
Everything in my s**t is facts
I'm waiting on you to return the favor, like