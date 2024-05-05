Drake continues to build up a lyrical legacy of war with "The Heart Part 6," his latest verbal attack on Kendrick Lamar.

Following the past two days of diss tracks from both sides—"6:16 in LA," "Family Matters," "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us"—Drake came through with "The Heart Part 6" on Sunday (May 5). The next song in this vicious volley with K-Dot finds Drake cutting deep with the insults over a Boi-1da and Coleman-produced beat.

This time, he doubles down on the claim that Kendrick's fiancée, Whitney Alford, cheated on him with Dave Free, Kenny's pgLang partner and friend. Drake insists Free is actually the father of K-Dot's son. Drizzy also insists the West Coast MC needs to "fact-check things" because he was fed false information, namely the stolen goods pictured on the cover art for Kendrick's "Meet the Grahams" artwork. The 6 God even addresses K-Dot’s ongoing accusations that Drake likes underage girls.

See the new biting words Drake shoots at Kendrick Lamar in the lyrics below.

Lyrics to Drake's "The Heart Part 6" Kendrick Lamar Diss

Intro

Now let me see ya do it

Just let me see ya do it

Verse 1

Alright

The Pulitzer Prize winner is definitely spiralin'

I got your f**king lines tapped, I swear that I'm dialed in

First I was a rat, so where's the proof of the child then

Where's the paperwork of the cabinet it's filed in

1090 Jake woulda took all the walls down

The streets woulda had me hidin' out in a small town

My Montreal connects stand up, now fall down

The one's that you're gettin' your stories from, they all clowns

I am a war general, season in preparation

My jacket is covered in medals, honor and decoration

You waited for this moment, overcome with the desperation

We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information

A daughter that's 11 years old, I bet he takes it

We thought about giving a fake name or a destination

But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation

Instead you in Advantage studio, it's a celebration

You gotta learn to fact-check things and be less impatient

Your fans are rejoicing thinkin' this is my expiration

Even the picture you used, the jokes and the medication

The Maybach glove and the drug he uses for less inflation

Master manipulator, you bid on the speculation

You dumb and reactive n***a, I'm petty with dedication

What about the bones we dug up in that excavation

And why isn't Whitney denying all of the allegations?

Why is she following Dave Free and not Mr. Morale?

You haven't seen the kids in six months, the distance is wild

Dave leaving heart emojis underneath pics of the child

Speaking of anything with a child, let's get to that now

This Epstein angle was the s**t I expected

TikTok videos you collected and dissected

Instead of being on some dis-direct s**t

You rather f**king grab your pen and misdirect s**t

My mom came over today and I was like

"Mother I-, mother I-, mother I-"

Wait a second, that's that one record where you say you got molested

Aw, f**k me, I just made the whole connection

This about to get so depressing

This is trauma for your own confessions

This when your father leave you home alone with no protection, so neglected

That's why these pedophile raps is s**t you so obsessed with, it's so excessive

They acting like it's so aggressive

But you just never known affection

I don't wanna diss you anymore, this really got me second-guessing

"Touch My Body" by Mariah Carey play, you probably start reflecting

I never been with no one under age, but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with

Just for clarity, I'm too disgusted

I'm too respected

If I was f**king young girls, I promise I'da been done arrested

I'm way too famous for this s**t you just suggested, but that's not the lesson, clearly, there's a deeper message

Deep cuts that never healed, and now they got infected

Like if Dave really f**ked your girl and got her pregnant, talk about breeding resentment

I'm not sure how to ease the sentiment, this s**t's too intimate

I'm praying you recover from both instances

But you a piece of s**t, so this s**t really no coincidence

Drake is not a name that you gon' see on no sex offender list easy does it

You mention an A-minor but n***as got a B-sharp and tell the fans, "Who was it?"

You thought you left D-flat, E-major

I slit your throat with the razor and do Rick Ross air like that one flight from Malaysia, I'm your baby mommas screen saver

Only f**kin' with Whitney's, not Millie Bobby Brown's, I'd never look twice at no teenager

I'm a f**kin' hitmaker dog, not a peacemaker

Yeah, bullets that I'm stuffing in each chamber, your a*s in extreme danger

Stop buying views and bot comments

You may as well keep the paper

S**t you 'bout to need for later

I give a f**k about your streaming data

You can drop a hundred more records, I'll see ya later, yeah

Maybe when you meet your maker

I don't wanna fight with a woman beater, it feeds your nature

If you still bumping R. Kelly, you can thank the savior

Said if they deleted his music and your music is going too, a hypocrite

I don't understand why these people prayed, ya sounding like you send a commissary when he needs some paper

Album dropping soon, no wonder you turn to clout chaser instead of doing hard labor

N***a, I see ya when I see ya, like Fantasia

And Whitney, you can hit me if you need a favor

And when I say I hit ya back, it's a lot safer, ha, I promise

Outro

Yeah

I'm not gonna lie, this s**t was, um, some good exercise, like

It's good to get out and get the pen workin'

You would be a worthy competitor if I was really a predator and you weren't f**kin' lying to every blogger and editor, but it is what it is

You definitely got this s**t burnt the f**k out, though, like

You got 10 more records to drop

The one before the last one, we finessed you into telling a story that doesn't even exist

And then you go and drop the West Coast one to try and cover that up

I would like that one, that would be some s**t I could dance to if you wasn't tripling down on some whole other bulls**t, but

You know, at least your fans are getting some raps out of you

I'm happy I can motivate you, bring you back to the game like

You know, but

Just let me know when we get into the facts

Everything in my s**t is facts

I'm waiting on you to return the favor, like

