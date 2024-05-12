After Years of Suffering From Trespassers and Uninvited Guests, Drake Created His Own Security Company – Report

After years of suffering from trespassers and uninvited guests, Drake reportedly created his own security company that are allegedly hired to safeguard his sprawling estate.

Drake's Own Personal Security Company Guards His Toronto Mansion

According to a CBC News report, published last Thursday (May 9), Drake created a security firm that allegedly operates on his Toronto property. This after Drizzy had to endure multiple trespassers invading home for several years, which required him to have security outside his home.

The Canadian news channel reported that in September 2019, the city of Toronto approved Drake's request to construct extra tall fences around his property to keep uninvited guests out. Due to multiple calls to the police, city officials were informed that security was ultimately Drake's responsibility.

Following a drive-by shooting outside Drizzy's mansion, dubbed "The Embassy," last Tuesday—which left a security guard seriously wounded—CBC News discovered a parked vehicle outside the residence allegedly belonging to the rap star's security firm.

In their video report, which can be viewed below, the white Nissan Rogue positioned near the property front gates bears the name Jungle Lion Security. Upon further inspection, via the Ontario Transportation Ministry records, the license plate number associated with the Jungle Lion Security vehicle is registered to Drake himself, listed under his birth name, Aubrey D. Graham.

Although Jungle Lion Security does not appear to have a website, its name is listed in the registry of private security firms published by Ontario's Ministry of the Solicitor General, according to CBC News. The only person named in the firm's profile report is Nessel Beezer, better known as Chubbs, who is Drake's Head of Security.

The news channel also reported that public documents revealed Beezer's involvement in numerous business ventures using the name "Jungle Lion," including Jungle Lion Management, which operated Pick 6ix, a now-shuttered sports bar in downtown Toronto that reportedly had ties to Drake.

The name Chubbs may be familiar to rap fans as his moniker was mentioned during Drake's infamous rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. On "Euphoria," K-Dot questioned Chubbs role as security with the line, "You gon' make a n***a bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash somethin'."

On "Not Like Us," K-Dot throws Chubbs under the proverbial bus with the line, "They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs."

XXL has reached out to Drake's rep for comment.

Two Men Have Been Stopped By Security Detail on Drake's Toronto Property

CBC News' report comes as two separate people were detained by security at Drake's property in T.O. last week. The first incident happened on Wednesday (May 8) where a man trying to gain access to Drake's residence was stopped by security outside the property.

"Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property," a rep for the Toronto Police Department told XXL. "The person was apprehended under the mental health act."

Last Thursday (May 9), a second man tried to enter into the OVO Sound leader's Toronto mansion.

"At approximately 3:30 p.m. today, police were called about a trespasser on the property," a TPD spokesperson told XXL. "That person got into an altercation with security guards prior to police arrival and was taken to hospital. We are investigating."

Then, on Saturday (May 11), the same man returned to Drake's property claiming that he was trying to retrieve his bike left behind from Thursday's incident. The intruder was immediately confronted by security. When Toronto police arrived, the man was ordered to leave but he wouldn't comply. As a result, the individual was escorted off the premises and issued a citation.

The intruders are separate incidents from a shooting that occurred at Drizzy's mansion last week, which injured a security guard.

Check out CBC news report on Drake's own security firm allegedly operating at his Toronto home below.

Watch CBC News Report on Drake's Security Firm Set Up at His Toronto Mansion