Another Alleged Trespasser Detained Outside Drake’s Toronto Home

Another person has been detained after trying to gain access to Drake's Toronto home.

Another Person Detained at Drake's Toronto Home

On Thursday (May 9), XXL confirmed with Toronto Police that another person had been stopped at Drake's home for allegedly trying to gain access to the rapper's Bridle Path mansion.

"At approximately 3:30 p.m. today, police were called about a trespasser on the property," a TPD spokesperson told XXL. "That person got into an altercation with security guards prior to police arrival and was taken to hospital. We are investigating."

TMZ also reported that the person had been detained at Drake's home around 3:30 p.m. They had allegedly tried to gain access to the 6 God's mansion via the front gate.

A video shared on Instagram by the user @lilguyrespecter also showed an ambulance parked in front of Drake's house.

"Had to turn off the kendrick song so as to not raise suspicion lol," the caption read below.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team for further comment.

Read More: Drake Shares Ominous New Clip on Instagram Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef

Drake's Home Becomes Target of Drive-By Shooting and Trespassers

Thursday's incident now marks the third unsettling occurrence to go down at Drake's home in recent days. Another man was previously apprehended for attempted trespassing on Wednesday (May 8). That episode occurred after the man, who has not been identified, similarly tried to gain access to the property by approaching the front gate and getting into a fight with security. XXL confirmed with the Toronto Police that, "the person was apprehended under the mental health act."

This all of course comes after a drive-by shooting transpired outside Drake's home on Tuesday (May 7) morning. The shooting victim is a 48-year-old security guard who witnesses said was shot in the upper chest around 2:09 a.m. He was unconscious when authorities arrived and is currently at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

Read More: Tory Lanez Thinks Drake Won the Rap Battle

Watch the video of an ambulance parked in front of Drake's house below.

Watch Video of Ambulance in Front of Drake's Home After Another Alleged Trespasser Detained