Tory Lanez Convinced Drake Won the Rap Battle With Kendrick Lamar

Tory Lanez Thinks Drake Won Kendrick Lamar Battle

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap battle is all anyone has been talking about for the past few weeks, with things reaching a fever pitch over the weekend as both rappers released multiple diss tracks from May 3 to May 6. Things appear to be over, for now. On Thursday (May 9), The Joe Budden Podcast debuted episode #723, which features lots of talk about the epic rap battle that even has President Joe Biden's attention. During the show, Joe Budden revealed he recently spoke on the phone to Tory Lanez who offered his thoughts on the battle from behind bars.

"He picks Drake in the battle," Joe revealed at the 12:30 mark of the video below. "Now, I'm in a strip club bathroom while he's telling me all the ways of why Drake won. But I don't think he heard the Kendrick s**t. But then the jail operator came on and he got flustered."

Tory Lanez Capes for Drake Despite Their Rocky Past

Tory Lanez and Drake have a rocky past, which saw the Canadian artists at odds for several years in the 2010s. In 2010, when both rappers were newbies, Tory made Drake an offer that he would pay The Boy $10,000 if Drake listened to his music and didn't like it. Drizzy ignored him. Fast-forward five years and Tory began taking shots at Drake. The OVO head honcho returned fire the following year on the tracks "Summer Sixteen," "Blow" and "Round Here." Tory followed suit.

The two rappers ended their beef in May of 2017 following a one-on-one phone call. More recently, Drake has been showing support for Tory Lanez amid his legal issues for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

See the video of Joe Budden revealing Tory Lanez's thoughts on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap battle below.

Watch Episode #723 of The Joe Budden Podcast