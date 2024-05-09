Joe Biden Uses Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Euphoria’ to Diss Donald Trump in New Campaign Ad

President Joe Biden uses Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" to throw shade at Donald Trump in a new campaign ad.

Biden Disses Trump With the Help of Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef has had the internet going nuts. The situation has even bled into politics, with Joe Biden using K-Dot's Drake diss track "Euphoria" to taunt his political rival, Donald Trump. On Monday (May 6), Biden's campaign headquarters Instagram account shared a new post going at Trump. In the video, which can be viewed below, various screenshots of Trump flash across the screen to the soundtrack of K-Dot's diss.

"It's always been about love and hate, now let me say I'm the biggest hater," Kendrick raps on the track. "I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk/I hate the way that you dress/I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it's gon' be direct."

Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef Transcends Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar popped things off by dissing Drake and J. Cole on the Future and Metro Boomin song "Like That" in March. J. Cole returned fire with "7 Minute Drill" on April 5 before throwing in the towel two days later. Ever since, Drake and Kendrick have been locked into a battle for hip-hop supremacy and things have gotten ugly. Both rappers have released vitriolic disses, with The Boy putting out "Push Ups," "Taylor Made Freestyle," "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6." Kendrick has clapped back at Drake on the diss tracks "Euphoria," "6:16 in LA," "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us."

It's not just the rap world that is enamored by the heavyweight battle between two of the biggest names in hip-hop. Even non-rap celebrities have been offering their opinions on the epic battle including comedian Seth Rogan, sports analyst Stephen A. Smith and others.

Check out Joe Biden's new campaign ad dissing Donald Trump with "Euphoria" lyrics below.

