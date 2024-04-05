People Think J. Cole Is Going at Kendrick Lamar on ‘7 Minute Drill’

J. Cole has unleashed the beast on not only a surprise album drop, but a new track that people think is his response to Kendrick Lamar's fiery diss towards Cole and Drake.

People Think J. Cole Is Dissing Kendrick Lamar on "7 Minute Drill"

On Friday (April 5), J. Cole announced on his Instagram page that his new project, Might Delete Later, is now available. And on this 12-song effort is a track called "7 Minute Drill" that has social media buzzing. On the song, Cole drops several bars that people think is a response to Kendrick's flame-throwing on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" from their We Don't Trust You album.

Although the Fayetteville, N.C. spitter opts against name-dropping, rap heads have surmised on their own that Cole is firing back at K-Dot. "I came up in the ’Ville, so I'm good when it's tension/He still doin' shows, but fell off like The Simpsons/Your first s**t was classic/Your last s**t was tragic/Your second s**t put n***as to sleep, but they gassed it/Your third s**t was massive and that was your prime/I was trailing right behind and I now hit mine/Now I'm front of the line with a comfortable lead/How ironic? Soon as I got it, now he wants something with me," Cole spits.

Earlier in the track, J. Cole hinted at this being a diss response. "I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissin'/You want some attention/It comes with extensions/My dawg like, 'Say the word'/He on bulls**t, he itchin'/Done put in so much work in these streets, he got pensions/I told him, 'Chill out'/How I look having henchmen?/If shots get to poppin' off, I'm the one doing the clenchin'," he rhymes.

Kendrick Lamar Disses J. Cole and Drake on "Like That"

Rap fans have been at the edge of their seats waiting for both J. Cole and Drake to respond to Kendrick Lamar's volatile verse were he denounced Cole and Drizzy and proclaimed his top spot in the rap game.

"N***as clickin' up, but cannot be legit, no 40 Water, tell ’em/Ah, yeah, huh, yeah, get up with me/F**k sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches/I crash out like, 'F**k rap,' diss Melle Mel if I had to/Got 2Teez with me, I'm snatchin' chains and burnin' tattoos, it's up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain't André 3K/Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/Muthaf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me," Kendrick raps on the unforgettable verse.

While folks await Drake's response, subliminals aside, Cole served up a full and unexpected plate tonight.

Listen to J. Cole's response to Kendrick Lamar below.

Listen to J. Cole's New Song "7 Minute Drill"

See Fans' Responses to J. Cole's Verses Below