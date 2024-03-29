Drake’s Week Full of Subliminals

For the first time in a while, Drake seems to be in a bit of a bind. Kendrick Lamar recently dissed him in what has been the most talked-about rap verse of 2024, on the song "Like That" from Future and Metro Boomin's new We Don't Trust You album. Kanye West recently called Drake out. And it appears Drizzy might currently have beef with a half-dozen hip-hop artists including his former(?) friend Future. While Aubrey has yet to address things head-on, he has been dropping plenty of subliminals hinting that something might be up his sleeve.

Drake Drops Subliminal Messages

On March 24, two days after being dissed by Kendrick, Drake shared a cryptic message with fans during his Sunrise, Fla. stop on his It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?

"A lot of people ask me how I'm feeling," Drake said in the concert footage below. "I'ma let you know how I'm feeling. Listen, the way I'm feeling, is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your f**kin' self. ’Cause you know how I'm feeling? I got my f**kin' head up high, my back straight, I'm 10 f**kin' toes down."

His animated speech continued: "I know that no matter what, it's not a n***a on this Earth that could ever f**k with me in my life. And that's how I want you to walk out of here tonight. But, in order to, you know, get yourselves all gassed up, all riled up, and move towards the future, sometimes, you gotta acknowledge the mistakes that you've made in the past."

A few days later, on March 28, Drake shared a post on Instagram where he poked his rivals.

"They rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy," he captioned a carousel of tour photos, adding a crying laughing emoji for good measure.

The Canadian rapper has continued to drop ambiguous captions that appear to point to a bigger issue. On Friday (March 29), he uploaded another Instagram post that had a caption that left people guessing typing, "I could never sell ya’ll out to sell my latest work. Never do you bad out the blue but I’m down to make it worse."

What Does Drake Have Planned?

It currently seems like it's Drake against the world. With his back up against the wall, he might be planning something. Something big. Drake has never been one to sit quietly while his mettle is being tested. With multiple cryptic posts over the last week, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he addressed everything on an upcoming track. Get your popcorn ready.