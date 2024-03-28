Kanye West is throwing himself into Kendrick Lamar and Drake's alleged beef, and says everyone knows he's better than both of them.

Kanye West Says Everyone Knows He Washed Drake and Kendrick Lamar

On Thursday (March 28), Kanye West hopped on his Instagram Story to insert himself into the conversation surrounding Kendrick Lamar and Drake's alleged feud. In a lengthy post, Ye argued he is better than everyone, and that he was the true rap G.O.A.T.

"Everyone knows I washed Kendrick on No More Parties in LA," Ye began. "Everyone knows I washed Drake at the Free Hoover Concert. Everyone knows I brought Adidas into this culture and I took them out."

He went on to say, "I made Yeezus, Dark Fantasy, Pablo, Graduation, Throne, 808s. I made Runaway, Devil in a New Dress, Father Stretch. I am the only person to come back to number one after cancelation. There is only one goat. I stand by me. My friends call me Ye."

Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Has Diss Track Aimed at Drake

Ye's response comes after Kendrick Lamar appeared on Future and Metro's new album We Don't Trust You that dropped on March 22. On the track "Like That," Kendrick appeared to take aim at the rap triplet fans have dubbed the best three rappers alive: Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

Drake has dropped off a few cryptic responses in the last few days, including one on Instagram in which he said he was "ready to go to war" against the opps if needed. Popular streamer Adin Ross additionally claimed on Thursday that Kendrick Lamar may be ready for war, too. Adin claims the Compton, Calif. rapper might have a diss track aimed at Drake ready to go.

Check out Ye's post saying he washed Drake and Kendrick Lamar below.

See Ye Say Everyone Knows He Washed Drake and Kendrick Lamar