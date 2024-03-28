Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Has a Full Diss Track Aimed at Drake Ready to Go

Kendrick Lamar allegedly has a fully completed diss track aimed at Drake ready to go, according to Adin Ross.

Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Has Diss Track Aimed at Drake

On Wednesday (March 28), Adin Ross hopped on his usual daily livestream. After chatting with controversial YouTuber—and accused human trafficker—Andrew Tate, Adin said he had insider info on Drake and Kendrick's beef.

"Last couple nights I've been going out," Ross began. "And I bumped into somebody who's very close on this Kendrick, Drake situation and there's a bird on the street that Kendrick already has a full-on diss track ready to drop for Drake. Kendrick, I'm a fan of hip-hop and if you're gonna diss Drake drop that s**t!"

Kendrick Lamar Sends Shots on "Like That" Off New We Don't Trust You Album

Kendrick Lamar appeared on Future and Metro's new album We Don't Trust You that dropped on March 22. On the track "Like That," K. Dot appeared to take aim at the rap triplet fans have dubbed the best three rappers alive: Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

"Sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," K-Dot raps. "I crash out, like, 'F**k rap,' this Melle Mell if I had to/Got two Ts with me, I'm snatchin' chains and burnin' tattoos, it's up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain't Andre 3K/Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/Muthaf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me/N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that."

J. Cole has remained silent since the song dropped, but Drake has dropped off a few cryptic hints in the last few days that imply he at least heard the song. On Instagram on Thursday, Drake said he was "ready to go to war" against the opps if need be.

