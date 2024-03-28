Drake Posts Cryptic Message About His Rivals

Drake recently shared a cryptic message on Instagram aimed at his rivals.

Drake Addresses Rivals on Instagram

Drake and his alleged beef with multiple rappers has been a trending topic over the last few days. On Thursday (March 28), he appeared to address the controversy on IG. Drizzy shared a carousel of photos, which can be seen below. The first pic shows Drake staring at the camera in a black hoodie. The second flick sees the Canadian rap star posted up with Sexyy Red. In other snapshots, Drake is wearing a Princeton basketball jersey.

Drake captioned the post: "They rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy."

Drake Addresses Beef on Tour

Fans have been waiting for a response from Drake since Kendrick Lamar dissed the 6 God on Future and Metro Boomin's new We Don't Trust You album via the track "Like That." During an It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? stop in Florida on Sunday (March 24), Drake seemed to comment on the drama.

"A lot of people ask me how I'm feeling," Drake said. "I'ma let you know how I'm feeling. Listen, the way I'm feeling, is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your f**kin' self. ’Cause you know how I'm feeling? I got my f**kin' head up high, my back straight, I'm 10 f**kin' toes down."

He continued: "I know that no matter what, it's not a n***a on this Earth that could ever f**k with me in my life."

Read More: Drake and Future Might Have Had Beef for Years

Check out Drake's cryptic post about his rivals below.

See Drake's New IG Post