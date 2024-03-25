Drake and Future Might Have Had Beef for Years

Drake and Future were once labeled as rap's Kobe and Shaq following the release of the joint mixtape What a Time to Be Alive in 2015. Now, almost 10 years later, the Kobe and Shaq comparisons may still ring true, as the rappers who were once a formidable duo might be friends turned frienemies. Drake might have been giving us signs for the last two years.

The last time Drake and Future collaborated on a song together was the Grammy Award-winning single "Wait for U" featuring Tems, which was released in May of 2022. A cinematic video followed featuring the 6 God. The song, which appeared on Hendrix's I Never Liked You album, would go on to win a Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Why Are Future and Drake Allegedly at Odds?

There has been much speculation that Future and Drake have issues due to a woman. And some people believe there is proof in the subliminal lyrics Drake has been delivering since 2022. Some internet sleuths point to lines rapped by Drake on the Her Loss track "More Ms" as possible Hendrix disses.

"What happened to that n***a claiming OVO? We traded him"

F**k, let me kick it basic/N***as ain't got love for the boy, so they fake it/Crack a couple jokes to some bitches on some snake s**t/But if I send a verse to they a*s, then they'll take it/Shoot a video, arm around me like we aces/Or pop out at my shows, jump around with me on stages/Probably why these h*es love to shower me with praises/Might've f**ked a rapper, girl, but you ain't f**ked Drake yet"

Last November, Drake dropped his For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition, which features the song "What Would Pluto Do?," an obvious reference to Future. Fans have speculated the song is actually a sneak diss, with Drake's lines on the song pointing to a rift over a woman.

"I been out the way in a cut, it's been a minute (Been a minute)/Workin' on a album, now it's finished (Yeah, it's done)/Last time I saw her, she was f**kin' with my n***a/So the question is (Yeah), the question is (Yeah)/What would Pluto do? He'd f**k the ho, so I did it (Yeah, yeah)"

Future Responds to Drake?

Those shots, if they are official shots, went over people's heads until Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You album was released on March 22. Future lines on the title track have people connecting dots about a potential feud with Drizzy.

"You a n***a number one fan, dog/Sneak dissin', I don't understand, dog/Pillow talkin', actin' like a fed, dog/I don't need another fake friend, dog/Can't be 'bout a ho, 'cause we sharin', dog/In you feelings, n***a, why you playin', dog?"

Metro Boomin Shuts Down Rumors of Woman Being at Center of Drake and Future Beef

With the rumors reaching a fever pitch, Metro Boomin, who is also rumored to be beefing with Drake, recently called cap on rumors that a woman caused the Drake and Future rift.

With Future and Drake having yet to come forward and dispel the rumors, the speculation continues to have more life.