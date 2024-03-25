Metro Boomin Shuts Down Rumor Future and Drake Beefing Over Girl
Metro Boomin is shutting down a rumor that Future and Drake are beefing over a woman.
Metro Boomin Weighs In on Future and Drake Beef Rumors
Rumors about Future and Drake possibly being at odds over a woman have been running rampant on social media in the wake of the release of Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You album. Some internet sleuths have gone as far as to make timeslines of the beef, complete with lyrical "evidence." On Sunday afternoon (March 24), Metro weighed in on the scandal. The super producer replied to a post that alleged to have all the details about the woman Future and Drake are allegedly feuding over.
"Yall n***as stop making stuff up for engagement and enjoy the music," Metro commented under the post.
Future and Metro's New Album Has People Talking
Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You album had the internet buzzing upon its release on March 22. Much of the buzz was caused by Kendrick Lamar's verse on the song the song "Like That" where he disses Drake and J. Cole.
