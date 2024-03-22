Travis $cott wanted Future and Metro Boomin to debut Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss at Rolling Loud California in a big way.

Travis Scott Demands That Future Perform "Like That" at Rolling Loud

A portion of Future and Metro Boomin's recent headlining set at Rolling Loud California began to make its rounds across the internet on Friday (March 22) for a reason that has nothing to do with the lauded rapper-producer combo. In the video below, Travis $cott, who joined the duo on stage, adamantly urged Hendrix and Young Metro to debut their new track "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar, which happens to find Kung Fu Kenny taking shots at both Drake and J. Cole.

"Hey, before y'all get of here, bro, just play that dun-dun-dun, dun-dun-dun," Travis $cott begs at the video's 10:20-mark in reference to the opening measures of the We Don't Trust You cut. "Please, bro. I'm sorry, Metro's trying to get out of here. Nah, Metro, you're gon' let that s**t go right now, bro."

From there, the bass blares, pyros emit flames from the sides of the stage and Future dives into the first verse of "Like That" to close out the lively performance. However, after the first chorus, Future and Metro's set ends before Kendrick's jabs are heard by the massive Rolling Loud audience.

Did Travis Scott Know Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake on Future and Metro Boomin's New Song?

Future and Metro Boomin's onstage rendition of "Like That" ended before Kendrick Lamar's guest feature was even heard. The performance at Rolling Loud California happened before the public release of the song today. With that in mind, it's unclear as to whether or not Travis Scott knew that the song contained shots toward his friend and frequent collaborator Drizzy Drake.

"Sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," Kendrick spits in the "Like That" verse omitted from the Rolling Loud set. "I crash out, like, 'F**k rap,' this Melly Mell if I had to/Got two Ts with me, I'm snatchin' chains and burnin' tattoos, it's up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain't Andre 3K/Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/Muthaf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me/N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that."

The fact that Cactus Jack was so determined to have the song heard in front of such a large audience though has caused much speculation regarding his intentions. As far as rap fans are concerned, Travis and Drake, specifically, have a close relationship.

In the video below, watch Travis $cott insist that Future and Metro Boomin debut the song "Like That" at Rolling Loud, which finds Kendrick Lamar dissing Drake and J. Cole.

Watch Travis Scott Insist That Future and Metro Boomin Debut "Like That" at Rolling Loud California