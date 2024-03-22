Future and Drake Might Have Beef Over a Girl

Rumors are afloat that Drake and Future are at odds with each other, and fans think it could be over a girl.

Drake and Metro Boomin Previously Feuded in 2023

Fans have been up all night deciphering Future and Metro Boomin's new album, We Don't Trust You, which dropped today (March 22). Following Kendrick Lamar's much-discussed verse on "Like That," which is included on the joint album, his bars seem likely aimed at Drake and J. Cole as part of the Big Three—the name hip-hop heads have dubbed K-Dot, Drake and Cole.

"Sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," K-Dot raps on the track. "I crash out, like, 'F**k rap,' this Melle Mell if I had to/Got two Ts with me, I'm snatchin' chains and burnin' tattoos, it's up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain't Andre 3K/Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/Muthaf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me/N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that."

With Kendrick possibly dissing Drake on a song that sits on Future's new album, fans are starting to theorize things might not be kosher between Drizzy and King Pluto, who have a long history of working together and dropping their own joint projects.

There were already signs pointing to some issues before this. Drake and Metro were at odds in 2023, when Metro expressed disappointment in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the lack of awards his 2022 Heroes & Villains album got compared to Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss. Metro's project technically garnered more streams than Her Loss, and both albums were later nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The Boy seemed to catch wind of Metro's disappointment, and before 2023 was out, Drake posted a video in December calling out the "tweet-and-deleters," which many fans saw as a dig at the producer for posting his criticism of Her Loss than deleting it from X. Soon after, Metro clarified that his issues with Drake were "not deep at all," then there was another dig from Drake. Then both parties went quiet.

Future, who has also made countless hits and projects with Drake over the years including their lauded mixtape, What a Time to Be Alive, remained silent through the ordeal. However, connecting the dots may lead some people to believe that there's some friction between Future and Drake in general. Is it because Drake continued his run of joint projects with 21 Savage for Her Loss instead of doing another with Future and went on tour with 21? Or does it go deeper than music.

Fans Think Future Dissed Drake On We Don't Trust You

While Future and Metro's chart-topping relationship dates all the way back to 2013, long before the latter's issues with Drake, fans believed allowing Kendrick to target Drake on their new album drew a line in the sand.

"K. Dot murked Cole [and] Drake in that verse," wrote X user @LukeVon. "He really did can't believe Futurewanted that."

After hearing "Like That," fans then began looking for clues of distrust elsewhere on the album. Many supporters ended up pointing to Future's second verse on the album's intro "We Don't Trust You."

"You a n***a number one fan, dog/Sneak dissin', I don't understand, dog/Pillowtalkin', actin' like a fed, dog/I don't need another fake friend, dog/Can't be 'bout a ho, 'cause we sharin', dog/In you feelings, n***a, why you playin', dog?/Give her backshots, while she layin' down/Keep the Glock cocked, I don't trust h*es/Top shotter, goin' for the gusto/Like a real dog, got a mutt h*/Get the lo', you a John Doe/Bubble-eye Benz on a h*/Rappin' so pretend, you a h*," Future raps.

Fans believed this verse honed in on Drizzy due to Future's relentless use of "dog," which some theorized could be referencing Drake's latest album, For All the Dogs. Kendrick also used dog metaphors to allegedly target Drizzy on "Like That." Judging from the lyrics and Future's reference to "pillow talk," it seems that the issue could stem from a girl.

"Sounds like Future and Drake not cool over a girl," theorized @kanyestreams1 on X. "Some pillow talking going on. Future x Metro x Kendrick all on Drake’s head. Ngl never thought I’d see Future & Drake not cool."

"Beefing cuz Drake f**ked Future girl is SO on brand for them," another fan added.

Other supporters then went back to Drake's "What Would Pluto Do?," off For All the Dogs. Some people assume a few bars on the verse are meant as hostile jabs at Future's womanizing.

"Last time I saw her, she was f**kin' with my n***a/So the question is, the question is

What would Pluto do? He'd f**k the ho, so I did it," Drake raps on the song.

While none of this has been confirmed in any aspect, bad blood between Future and Drake could make the summer of 2024 much more interesting.

See fans' responses to Drake and Future possibly beefing below.

