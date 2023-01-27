N.O.R.E. Says He Heard Rumor That Future Was Upset With Drake for Doing an Album With 21 Savage

Future felt some type of way about Drake doing an album with 21 Savage, according to N.O.R.E.

On Thursday (Jan. 26), N.O.R.E. was guest co-host on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. During the show, he delivered the Rumor Report, where he relayed the streets are saying Hendrix was tight about Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album.

"That’s what I heard" N.O.R.E. said around the 4 minute-mark of the show (below). "I heard that’s a big rumor that Future is not too happy [with] this Drake and 21 Savage album."

"It makes Drake and Future’s album not as important, I would say," N.O.R.E. continued. "This is allegedly. This is all rumors. Never heard it from Future’s mouth, never heard it from Drake, never heard it from 21. But it’s an alleged, big rumor that’s goin’ on right now."

Charlamagne Tha God said he didn't believe Future would be in his feelings over something like that.

"We getting too much money to be upset," N.O.R.E. added. "But it's a discrepancy."

Drake released his first collab project with Future, What a Time to Be Alive, in 2015. The two have been teasing a sequel to the project that has yet to come into fruition. Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss dropped last November and had the biggest debut week for a rap album in 2022. Future recently confirmed he will be putting out a joint project with Metro Boomin later this year. Future is currently wrapping up his Future and Friends: One Big Party Tour, which closes out tonight (Jan. 27) in Boston.

See N.O.R.E. Deliver the Tea About Future Allegedly Being Upset With Drake on The Breakfast Club Below