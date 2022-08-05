N.O.R.E. Gets His First Drivers License at 44 Years Old

N.O.R.E. has done a lot of things in his life, but obtaining a driver's license has not been one of them. Until now.

On Thursday (Aug. 4), the rapper-turned-podcast announced that he is finally able to drive legally after passing his driver's test. N.O.R.E first revealed that he was on his way to take his road test on Twitter.

"On my way to take the road text for my very first license I’ve had 35 cars in my life but never had a license wish me luck!!!" he tweeted.

After its completion, N.O.R.E. notified his fans of the positive results.

"Passed the test n road test now gotta go take the picture hopefully I make it in time!!!" he posted in a follow-up tweet.

It is unclear if the C-N-N rapper was able to get his physical Ls yesterday. But, thankfully, he is no longer riding dirty.

N.O.R.E. isn't the only rapper to wait until his mid-40s to finally get right with the DMV. Rick Ross finally got his license last September at the age of 45 after the constant urging of his mother and sister.

"I do have over 100 cars and I just hadn't had my license" Rozay revealed to Good Morning America last year. "So, whenever I go joyriding, it was just one of those things. My mom and my sister pressured me, finally. So I went and took the test. It took me an hour. You know, I missed a few answers, but I got it."

See N.O.R.E. Reveal He Finally Got His License at the Age of 44 Below